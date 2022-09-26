Cardington volleyball picks up pair of wins Saturday

Staff Report

Cardington picked up a pair of wins on Saturday, topping Pickerington North 25-14, 15-25 and 27-25 and then defeating Bellevue 20-25, 25-15 and 25-21.

Head coach Ryan Treese noted that Izzy Wickline had 11 kills against Pickerington North and added he was pleased with how the day went.

“It was a good day of competition,” he said. “Finally got the D1 win we were looking for this season. Pickerington North is a solid team. We had a pretty balanced attack across the board in both matches. We have improved our serving and that has changed our offense, too.”

