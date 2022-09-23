Highland tops Pleasant in volleyball

Staff Report

Highland claimed a 3-0 win over Pleasant in volleyball Thursday. The visiting Scots won by scores of 25-12, 25-17 and 25-11.

Brooke Schott tallied nine kills and three aces in the match, while Larsen Terrill had five aces, 29 assists and five kills. Kameron Stover picked up 11 kills, Zoya Winkelfoos had eight kills and seven assists and Alexis Eusey added three blocks. Also, Camryn Miller recorded 18 digs and Mia Stanco contributed five kills.

