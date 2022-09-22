Highland wins Monday girls’ soccer match

Staff Report

Highland bounced back on Monday by defeating Shelby 2-1 in a home girls’ soccer contest.

Sophia Hinkle scored on an assist from Izzy Arnett-Tomasek to take a 1-0 lead in the first half. Shelby would tie the score going into the half, but the Scots took a lead they would not relinquish when Arnett-Tomasek scored off a pass from Amarie Morgan.

Highland (6-4-1) now is second in the MOAC with a 3-1 conference record.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS