Highland tops Ontario in MOAC volleyball

The Highland volleyball team picked up another MOAC win when they beat visiting Ontario by scores of 25-7, 25-18 and 25-11 on Tuesday.

The team got seven aces and 11 digs by Camryn Miller, whose serving helped the Scots take a 16-0 lead in the first set. Kameron Stover picked up 17 kills and three aces, while Larsen Terrill added 26 assists and three kills. Brooke Schott had nine kills and three blocks in the match. Also, Mia Stanco had five kills and Zoya Winkelfoos picked up three aces.

