The Highland boys’ soccer team was edged 2-1 by visiting Mansfield Christian on Monday.

Neither team scored in the first half, but the Flames tallied a pair of quick goals early in the second to move in front 2-0. Highland got a goal from Zane Sheets on an assist by Caleb Hunter to cut their deficit in half, but would not be able to tie the contest.

