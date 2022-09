Staff Report

Host Highland edged Northmor in girls’ golf by a 193-198 score on Monday.

CeCi Grassbaugh led the Scots with a round of 45, while Mallory Jones shot 46, Guinevere Jackson scored 50 and Stevie Asher shot 52.

Northmor’s scores were not available.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS