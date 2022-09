Staff Report

Highland lost a girls’ soccer match against visiting Licking Valley last Saturday by a 1-0 margin to fall to 5-4-1 on the season.

Kendall Rogers saved eight of nine shots in the match for the Scots, who only gave up a second-half goal on the day.

