Sports Calendar

Wednesday, Sept. 21
• MOAC boys’ and girls’ golf meet at Bucyrus Country Club, 9 a.m.
• Mount Gilead and Northmor at Cardington, boys’ golf, 4 p.m.
Thursday, Sept. 22
• Cardington at East Knox, golf, 4 p.m.
• Gilead Christian at Senedot, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.
• Northmor at Mount Gilead, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.
• Highland at Pleasant, volleyball, 7 p.m.
Friday, Sept. 23
• Cardington at Centerburg, football, 7 p.m.
• Highland at Marion Harding, football, 7 p.m.
• Mount Gilead at East Knox, football, 7 p.m.
• Northmor at Fredericktown, football, 7 p.m.
Saturday, Sept. 24
• Cardington at Malone College, cross country, TBA.
• Gilead Christian and Highland at Heath Inv., cross country, 9 a.m.
• Northmor at Ontario, cross country, 9 a.m.
• Mount Gilead at Strongsville Inv., cross country, 9:30 a.m.
• Cardington home tri match, volleyball, 10 a.m.
• Gilead Christian at Marion Hawks tri, volleyball, 1 p.m.
Monday, Sept. 26
• Division II girls’ golf sectional at Blacklick Woods Golf Course: Highland, 9 a.m.; Mount Gilead, 9:50 a.m.
• Division II boys’ golf sectional at Oakhaven Golf Course: Highland, 9:50 a.m.
• Galion at Northmor, girls’ golf, 4 p.m.
• Galion at Highland, soccer: girls’, 5 p.m.; boys’, 7 p.m.
Tuesday, Sept. 27
• Division III boys’ golf sectional at Darby Creek Golf Course: Northmor, 9:09 a.m.; Cardington and Mount Gilead, 10:30 a.m.
• Gilead Christian, Highland, Mount Gilead and Northmor at Fredericktown Inv., cross country, 4:30 p.m.
• Cardington at Danville, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.
• Mount Gilead at Centerburg, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.
• East Knox at Northmor, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.
• Marion Harding at Highland, volleyball, 7 p.m.