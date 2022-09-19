Highland VB second at Kilbourne tournament

Staff Report

Highland volleyball finished second in the seven-team Worthington Kilbourne tournament, going 2-1 on Saturday.

They opened with a 25-12, 25-13 win over Grove City. The Scots got nine kills and three aces from Kameron Stover and five kills and four aces from Zoya Winkelfoos. Brooke Schott added six kills and two aces, while Larsen Terrill tallied 24 aces and three kills.

The Scots got by the host team in the next round by a 23-25, 25-20, 25-21 margin. Stover finished with 18 kills and three blocks, while Terrill had 38 assists and Schott finished with nine kills. Mia Stanko added eight kills, Winkelfoos tallied seven and Anya Taylor finished with a pair of blocks.

In the finals, Highland (13-1) suffered their first loss of the season to Dublin Jerome by scores of 25-14 and 25-17. Stover had seven kills and Schott finished with three kills and four aces.

