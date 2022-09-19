Cross country teams at Galion

In Saturday’s Galion Invitational, the Northmor boys’ cross country team finished third in a 22-team race, scoring 132 points.

Ryan Lehman ran third in 16:49 to pace the team, while Lucas Weaver was 10th with a time of 17:26.7. Connor Radojcsics finished 30th in 18:22.6 and David Blunk took 41st in 18:41. Ethan Amens was 54th in 19:08.4, Thomas Keen ran 72nd in 19:42.4 and Levi Hunter took 74th in 19:45.3.

The Cardington Pirates took 13th in the race. The team was led by Aidan Reitmire, who placed 14th in 17:41.5. A.J. Brehm finished 46th in 18:46.9, while Brandon Elliot-Hughes placed 90th in 20:25.3. Isaac Dela Cruz took 120th in 22:02.3 and Ryan Clinger was 121st in 22:03.8, while Aaron Howard was 158th in 25:11.8 and Brayden Lackey claimed 163rd in 26:03.6.

For Gilead Christian, who didn’t have a full team, Seth Bertam took 62nd in 19:22.5. Joseph Bossard finished 119th in 22:01.9 and Jackson Keller took 151st in 24:30.8. Also, Jaiden Hoffer placed 170th in 37:16.7.

In the Division III girls’ race, Northmor finished ninth out of 17 squads.

Kate Lehman finished 13th in 20:37.6 to lead the way. Natalie Hunter took 17th in 21:04.3, while Ryann Brinkman claimed 61st in 23:12.4, Hannah Kanagy was 78th in 24:25.4 and Lyla Bishop took 85th in 24:58. Shelby Cooper finished 86th in 25:03.6 and Sarah Abrams claimed 99th in 25:58.7.

For Cardington, who didn’t have a full team, Loey Hallabrin ran 15th in 20:43.4 and Morgan White was 37th in 22:13. Magi Hallabrin placed 56th in 23:00.1 and Gracie Meade took 57th in 23:00.7.

Gilead Christian’s Allyson Green finished 58th in 23:05.4. Aryanna Green took 96th in 25:36.4.

In the Division II boys’ race, Highland took fourth in a 13-team race. Joel Roberts placed ninth in 17:34.4, while Cael Gilmore took 18th in 17:57.2 and Grath Garee ran 19th in 18:02. Caleb Wetzel took 22nd in 18:12.8 and Brendan Lester placed 24th in 18:19.4, while Matthew Miller took 37th in 18:40.9 and Corban Benedict took 39th in 18:55.7.

The girls’ team took 10th out of 15 squads. Lauren Garber took 24th in 21:15 to lead the Lady Scots, while Kindylle Mallow ran 51st in 23:04.6. Shelby Conley took 57th in 23:39.7, Riley Matthews placed 61st in 24:09.4 and Morgan Snider took 73rd in 25:03.2. Abbie Pruett finished 77th in 25:26.8 and Brooklyn Damron placed 85th in 26:03.2.

Mount Gilead Indians

The Mount Gilead boys’ cross country team won the 31-team Division III race at the Boardman Invitational on Saturday.

The team scored 74 points, while second-place Williamstown finished with 116. Will Baker finished second overall in 16:47.2 to lead the team, while Parker Bartlett was fifth in 16:59.5 and Reed Supplee took ninth in 17:12.2. Aaron Gannon ran 28th in 18:17.1 and Owen Hershner took 32st in 18:22.5, while Cole Hershner was 66th in 19:23.7 and Luke Fraizer placed 102nd in 20:27.

Also, Nathan Smith was 120th, Quade Harris was 126th, Ryan Swalley was 143rd, Tommy Emberg was 144th Abram Newson was 190th, Joshua Davis was 191st, Samuel Baer was 200th, Collin Gabriel was 201st, Nolan Hershner was 206th, Wyatt Mowry was 215th, Landon Spoon was 244th, Trinton McCarty was 245th, Gavin Keller was 261st, Josh Burnaugh was 278th and Carson Mowery was 325th.

The girls’ team took ninth out of 24 teams in their Division III race. Kimberly Staley finished 32nd overall in 22:50.3 and Haley Pfeifer ran 52nd in 23:30. Danielle Pohlkotte claimed 82nd in 24:45.4 and Karley Wallace took 85th 24:48.5, while Madilyn Elson was 110th in 25:39.1, Grace Shipman placed 152nd in 27:34.9 and Natalie Jagger claimed 190th in 30:00.4.

Also, Rebeka Clark was 202nd.

MG boys win at Boardman

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

