Local teams suffer Friday defeats

Cardington was edged by visiting East Knox Friday night in an evenly-matched game.

All the points were scored in the second quarter of a 14-7 contest. The Bulldogs got on the board first with a long pass from Jax Lester to Bracen Davis, but Cardington bounced back with a one-yard run by Kaiden Beach. Austin Vails hit the PAT to tie the game at 7-7.

However, East Knox would score again on a Cole Delaughder run in the final seconds of the half and neither team would be able to put points on the board over the final 24 minutes of action.

The Pirates (1-4, 0-2) were only outgained 298-262 and had a 1-0 advantage in the turnover battle. Beach completed 5-of-11 passes for 134 yards and also ran for 74. Denton Garrison caught a 60-yard pass and Kaylin Briggs had two catches for 34 yards. Ashton Plowman added a catch for 27 and also ran for 18.

Mount Gilead Indians

Fredericktown pulled away from visiting Mount Gilead in the fourth quarter to wind up on top 43-22 on Friday.

The game was evenly matched for most of the first three quarters, but the Freddies finished with three straight scores to drop the MG record to 3-2, 1-1.

Two first-half touchdown passes by Matthew Bland, of 30 yards to Owen High and of 74 yards to Logan High, kept the team within a 21-14 margin at the half. Owen High also caught a two-point conversion on the second score. Bland would add a two-yard running touchdown in the third quarter and a two-point run by Garrett George put the Indians on top by a 22-21 count.

However, Fredericktown got a touchdown before that quarter had ended to regain the lead and then took a 14-0 edge in the fourth to wind up on top.

George ran for 102 yards in the game, while Bland added 79 on the ground and completed 7-of-14 passes for 133 more. Logan High had four catches for 89 yards and Owen High picked up two receptions for 34.

“We had a tough time shutting them down,” said head coach Mike Reid. “They are big up front and get after it. I’m proud of how we battled. We were able to put together a 14-play drive, a 12-play drive and a 16-play drive and had a 22-21 lead with a little under four minutes left in the third.”

Northmor Golden Knights

Host Northmor struggled offensively Friday night in a game that Danville would pull away in to claim a 32-7 win.

After neither team scored in the first quarter, the Blue Devils picked up a pair of scores in the second to hold a 12-0 lead going into the half. Nothing changed in the third period, but Danville added six more points to their lead early in the fourth.

Northmor (4-1, 1-1) would strike midway through the quarter when A.J. Bower connected with Bo Landin on a 68-yard scoring play. Caleb Schnuerer would hit the PAT to bring the team within an 18-7 margin. Unfortunately for the Golden Knights, Danville would dominate the final minutes, getting two touchdowns and a pair of two-point conversions during that span.

Bower had a big day passing for Northmor, completing 21-of-35 for 263 yards. Landon had five catches for 150, while Hunter Fulk had six for 50 and Schnuerer added five for 45. Fulk also led the team on the ground with 14 yards.

Staff Report

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS