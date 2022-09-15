Highland girls’ golf splits with Pleasant, Galion

Staff Report

The Highland girls’ golf team split a home triangular match against Pleasant and Galion on Tuesday.

Pleasant had the top team score with 169 strokes in the MOAC match. Highland had 198 for second place and Galion was third with 219. CeCi Grassbaugh led the Scots with a round of 41, while Mallory Jones shot 44.

After the match, the team honored seniors Jones, Bailey Alexander, Stevie Asher, Guinevere Jackson and Maddie Tack.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS