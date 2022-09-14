Cardington VB takes over first in KMAC

Staff Report

Cardington claimed a 25-16, 25-21, 25-22 win at Centerburg on Tuesday to take sole possession of first place in the KMAC.

Audrey Brininger finished with 16 kills, while Alexis Crone added nine kills and three solo blocks and Jadine Mills was cited for doing a good job of distributing sets.

The Pirates fell to Colonel Crawford on Saturday in non-league action. Cardington won the first two sets of the match, but then fell in three straight to suffer the loss. Brininger tallied 24 kills.

Highland Scots

The Highland volleyball team outlasted host River Valley in four sets on Tuesday, picking up a 25-15, 25-21, 22-25, 25-15 win over the Vikings.

After cruising to a first-set win, the Scots battled back from a 14-10 deficit to take the second. They also fought back from an early deficit to take a 22-20 lead in the third, but RV was able to surge down the stretch and force a fourth set. However, the Scots jumped out to a 14-4 lead in the fourth and never looked back in improving to 10-0, 6-0 in league play. Currently, the team is ranked third in the state for Division II.

Kameron Stover helped the Highland cause with 26 kills, while Larsen Terrill added 42 assists, 10 kills and three aces. Brooke Schott tallied 11 kills, Zoya Winkelfoos contributed 10 kills and three aces and Camryn Miller finished with three aces.

