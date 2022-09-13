Highland soccer teams earn wins over Harding

Staff Report

The Highland girls’ soccer team battled back in the second half to edge visiting Harding by a 3-2 count.

The 5-3-1 Scots (2-1 in league play) trailed 1-0 at the half and 2-0 with 20 minutes left in the second half. Bryn Orr got the team on the board on an assist by Izzy Arnett-Tomasek. With 10 minutes to play, Orr scored again on an assist from Amarie Morgan.

Highland would then score the game-winning goal when Orr hit Cami Hilton with a pass for the tie-breaking score.

Highland Scots

The Highland boys’ soccer team won at Marion Harding by a 6-0 margin.

The Scots jumped out to a commanding 4-0 lead in the first half of their MOAC win. Zane Sheets scored the team’s first goal. Keegan Tackett then added two scores in a row — one off a missed shot by Sheets and one off an assist from Caleb Hunter. Hunter then assisted Sheets on the team’s fourth goal of the half.

Sheets would score two more goals in the second half on assists from Hunter and Josiah Fatka. That makes him the first player in team history to have a four-goal game.

