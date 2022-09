Staff Report

The Highland girls’ golf team finished fourth out of 13 teams in Monday’s Colt Classic.

CeCi Grassbaugh led the team by finishing fourth out of 62 golfers with a round of 72. Both Mallory Jones and Guinevere Jackson also placed in the top 25 in the competition.

