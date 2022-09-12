Highland ties Loudonville in boys’ soccer

Staff Report

Highland rallied in the second half of their Saturday home soccer contest against Loudonville to tie their opponents 3-3.

Both teams scored once in the first half, with the Scots getting a goal from Keegan Tackett off a pass from Malin Fichtner.

Loudonville would score twice to lead 3-1 with 25 minutes remaining, but Highland would get a goal from Dylan Thomas off a pass from Zane Sheets. Sheets would then score the tying goal in the final minute of regulation. Caleb Hunter recorded the assist for that goal.

