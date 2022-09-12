Highland, MG claim weekend XC titles

Staff Report

Both Highland and Mount Gilead earned team titles Saturday at the Seneca East Stars, Stripes and Lights invitationa.

Highland won the 18-team Division II boys’ race in a hard-fought battle with Indian Hill. The Scots finished with 80 points, while Indian Hill had 82.

Leading the way for Highland was Joel Roberts, who took 10th place in 17:46.21. Hunter Bolton finished 12th in 17:53.58, Cael Gilmore placed 13th in 17:54.85 and Grath Garee claimed 15th in 18:00.28. Caleb Wetzel ran 30th in 18:29.29, while Brendan Lester was 34th in 18:38.71 and Matthew Miller placed 34th in 18:38.71.

Also, Corban Benedict was 58th, Colton Clarkson was 61st, Daniel Grandstaff was 64th, Konner Blaney was 72nd, Grant Jennings was 76th, Jacob Garber was 90th, Henry Spence was 96th, Cash LaFever was 158th, Caden Barsic was 165th, Justin Berthold was 170th and Harken Peck was 175th.

In the Division III boys’ race, Mount Gilead tallied 44 points to win the 23-team event. West Liberty-Salem was second with 82.

Will Baker placed second in 16:14.59 to lead MG, while Parker Bartlett was third in 16:18.84 and Reed Supplee placed fourth in 16:29.75. Aaron Gannon took 17th in 17:20.99 and Owen Hershner finished 18th with a time of 17:22.92. Cole Hershner ran 61st in 18:43.32 and Luke Fraizer ran 75th in 19:20.95.

Also, Quade Harris was 83rd, Tommy Emberg was 124th, Joshua Davis was 134th, Nathan Smith was 141st, Wyatt Mowry was 142nd, Abram Newson was 144th, Ryan Swalley was 147th, Collin Gabriel was 151st, Samuel Baer was 164th, Nolan Hershner was 166th, Landon Spoon was 183rd, Gage Baker was 184th, Josh Burnaugh was 208th, Trinton McCarty was 210th, Gavin Keller was 230th and Carson Mowery was 248th.

Both schools also took fourth place in their respective girls’ races. The Lady Scots took fourth out of 17 squads with 157 points.

Lauren Garber led the team by running seventh in 20:46.68. Kindylle Mallow placed ninth in 22:16.66, Shelby Conley ran 31st in 22:55.88 and Riley Matthews claimed 41st in 23:36.15. Abbie Pruett took 62nd in 24:43.81, Brooklyn Damron placed 72nd in 25:07 and Morgan Snider took 73rd in 25:10.92.

Also, Cara Chamberlain was 113th, Allison Minkos was 118th, Audrey Weaver was 121st, Lizzie Beck was 134th and Skylar White was 142nd.

Mount Gilead took fourth out of 21 teams, scoring a total of 173 points. Haley Pfeifer was 21st with a time of 21:13.34 and Kimberly Staley took 22nd in 21:15.93 to lead the Indians. Karley Wallace ran 52nd in 22:45.31 and Danielle Pohlkotte claimed 53rd in 22.47.28, while Tatum Neal placed 54th in 22:47.35. Ava Baker took 57th in 22:54.74 and Madilyn Elson ran 101st in 24:34.06.

Also, Grace Shipman was 102nd, Rebeka Clark was 179th, Natalie Jagger was 187th, Gabrielle Mowry was 206th and Lexi Fox was 216th.

Cardington took 14th in the Division II boys’ race with 390 points. Aidan Reitmire finished 35th in 17:55.15 for the Pirates, while A.J. Brehm took 63rd in 18:48.36. Brandon Elliot-Hughes placed 111th in 20:07.86 and Brayden Rammelsberg finished 117th in 20:11.72. Ryan Clinger ran 146th in 20:53.08, Isaac Dela Cruz claimed 185th in 21:46.55 and Brayden Lackey was 251st in 26:18.06.

Cardington did not field a full girls’ team. Loey Hallabrin took sixth in 20:07.91 to lead the Pirates, while Morgan White finished 26th in 21:28.29 and Gracie Meade placed 69th in 23:26.33.

Gilead Chrisitan competed in the boys’ meet, but also did not have a full team. Seth Bertam was 67th in 18:55.23, Joseph Bossard took 161st in 21:06.32, Jackson Keller ran 229th in 24:04.78 and Timothy Jeane placed 262nd in 28:59.17.

