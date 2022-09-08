Highand VB outlasts Galion in win

Staff Report

Highland outlasted visiting Galion in a Thursday volleyball match, winning three hard-fought sets by scores of 25-21, 27-25 and 26-24.

The Scots were able to hold off set points by the Tigers in both the second and third sets on their way to battling back to win those games and sweep the match.

Larsen Terrill finished with 28 assists, 10 kills and 17 digs and Kameron Stover picked up 18 kills and 17 digs. Zoya Winkelfoos tallied eight kills and 17 digs, Brooke Schott and Mia Stanko both had seven kills and Camryn Miller contributed 17 digs.

