Highland golfers see action Wednesday

The Highland boys’ golf team split a triangular match Wednesday with Harding and Clear Fork. Their score of 168 was better than Harding’s 170, but one stroke off of the Colts’ 167.

Emerson Grassbaugh led the team by shooting 39, while Dillon Gilliland shot 41 and Ranger Steck had a round of 43.

Highland Lady Scots

The Highland girls’ golf team was edged by Centerburg by a 192-201 score on Wednesday.

The Scots did have the match medalist in CeCi Grassbaugh. She shot 40 on the day. Mallory Jones added a round of 47 in the match.

