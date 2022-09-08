Highland soccer teams beat Pleasant

Staff Report

The Highland boys’ soccer team topped host Pleasant by an 8-0 count on Wednesday.

The Scots picked up five goals in the first half to take a big lead in the contest. Caleb Hunter had assists on three of those scores — one each by Patrick Bracken, Dylan Thomas and Zane Sheets. Mason Keller also had an assist on a Sheets goal and Hunter added the fifth goal on a penalty kick.

Hunter had his fourth assist early in the second half, passing to Sheets, who finished with a hat trick in the game. Andrew Greenhaige and Malin Fichtner also scored goals, with Keegan Tackett assisting on Fichtner’s goal.

Highland Lady Scots

Highland won its third straight girls’ soccer road contest on Wednesday when they topped Pleasant by a 3-0 margin.

Bryn Orr had two goals for Highland, while Ava Fichtner contributed the team’s other score. Izzy Arnett-Tomasek recorded a pair of assists. Kayley Smith had a shutout performance in goal for the 4-2-1 Scots.

