The Highland boys’ cross country team finished third out of 15 teams in their home invitational on Saturday. The Scots tallied 123 points to only finish behind Olentangy Liberty (77) and Delaware Hayes (105).

Hunter Bolton paced the team by finishing 12th in 17:27.82, while Joel Roberts was right behind him in 13th with a time of 17:29.3. Cael Gilmore took 23rd in 18:04.95, Grath Garee ran 37th in 18:25.48 and Brendan Lester claimed 43rd in 18:32.74. Caleb Wetzel finished 59th in 18:57.4 and Matthew Miller took 60th in 19:01.19.

Also, Corban Benedict was 88th, Jacob Garber was 90th and Daniel Grandstaff was 93rd.

In the 12-team girls’ meet, Highland took ninth place. The race was won by Big Walnut.

The Lady Scots were led by Lauren Garber, who finished 22nd in 21:47.07. Kindylle Mallow placed 36th in 22:50.50 and Shelby Conley ran 51st in 23:30.30. Riley Matthews claimed 59th in 23:59.58, Katelyn Schade placed 84th in 25:32.46 and Abbie Pruett went 87th in 25:54.66, while Morgan Snider placed 93rd in 26:29.

Also, Allison Minkos was 106th.

Cardington Pirates

The Cardington cross country teams ran Saturday at the Westerville North Classic.

The boys’ team took fifth place in their race, with Aidan Reitmire running 13th in 18:22 and A.J. Brehm finishing 19th in 19:02. Brandon Hughes followed in 34th place (20:39), while Brayden Rammelsberg finished 38th in 20:51. Isaac Dela Cruz took 46th in 22:03 and Ryan Clinger claimed 48th in 22:26, while Brayden Lackey finished 55th in 28:03.

The girls’ team didn’t have enough for a full team, but did boast the race winner. Loey Hallabrin won the girls’ race in 20:11. Also, Morgan White was 10th in 22:19 and Gracie Meade ran 16th in 22:56.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

