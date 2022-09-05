Highland spikers top Loudonville Saturday

Staff Report

In a battle of unbeaten teams Saturday, Highland (7-0) maintained their perfect record with a 25-21, 25-21, 25-22 win over visiting Loudonville (5-1).

The teams battled evenly in the first two sets before Highland pulled away late. In the third, Loudonville led 6-0, 9-2 and 16-9 before the Scots battled back to catch up to and pass them.

Kameron Stover finished with 17 kills and three aces and Larsen Terrill added 28 assists and two aces. Zoya Winkelfoos picked up nine kills, Brooke Schott added eight kills and Camryn Miller tallied three aces.

