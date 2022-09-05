Highland tops Mount Vernon in Saturday girls’ soccer contest

Staff Report

In their fourth game in seven days, the Highland girls’ soccer team was able to edge Mount Vernon by a 2-1 count on Saturday.

Amarie Morgan opened the scoring with her fifth goal on Izzy Arnett-Tomasek’s fourth assist of the season. Mount Vernon would knot the score going into the half, but the Scots battled back in the second half to get Arnett-Tomasek’s sixth goal of the year on a free kick.

Kayley Smith picked up seven saves in eight opportunities to ensure that lead would last the rest of the way, as the team improved to 3-2-1.

