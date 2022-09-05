Posted on by

Highland tops Mount Vernon in Saturday girls’ soccer contest


Staff Report

In their fourth game in seven days, the Highland girls’ soccer team was able to edge Mount Vernon by a 2-1 count on Saturday.

Amarie Morgan opened the scoring with her fifth goal on Izzy Arnett-Tomasek’s fourth assist of the season. Mount Vernon would knot the score going into the half, but the Scots battled back in the second half to get Arnett-Tomasek’s sixth goal of the year on a free kick.

Kayley Smith picked up seven saves in eight opportunities to ensure that lead would last the rest of the way, as the team improved to 3-2-1.

