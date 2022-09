Staff Report

Highland cruised past Marion Harding in a road volleyball match on Thursday, winning in straight sets by scores of 25-13, 25-15 and 25-9.

Zoya Winkelfoos finished with nine aces and eight kills and Larsen Terrill tallied 26 kills and six aces. Kameron Stover added 11 kills — five in the first set — and Brooke Schott contributed nine kills and five blocks.

