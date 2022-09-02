Highland girls’ soccer picks up win

Staff Report

Highland improved to 2-2-1 in girls’ soccer on Wednesday when they defeated Franklin Heights by a 6-2 margin.

Amarie Morgan scored two goals in the first 15 minutes to stake Highland to a lead. Franklin Heights could cut that lead in half, but before it was halftime, Izzy Arnett-Tomasek had scored twice to give the Scots a 4-1 lead.

Arnett-Tomasek and Bryn Orr added goals in the second half to help Highland extend their lead. Both Morgan and Kiersten Holcomb added assists in the contest.

