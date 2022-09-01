Highland volleyball news

A number of former Highland volleyball players are seeing action for colleges this fall.

They are: Raina Terry, Illinois, junior outside hitter; Makenna Belcher, Ashland, sophomore outside hitter; Ashlynn Belcher, Old Dominion, freshman setter; Kendall Stover, Grand Valley, freshman outside hitter; Bridget Oder, Otterbein, senior Libero and Darcie Walters, Rio Grande, junior Libero.

Terry is one of three Central Ohio graduates to be named to the pre-season Big 10 volleyball all-conference team, along with Ohio State’s Mac Prodraza (Big Walnut) and Emily Londot (Utica).

Also, Highland sophomore setter Larsen Terrill and her Mintonette m.51 volleyball team won the 2022 15 American National Championship in Indianapolis in June and she was named to the All-Tournament team.

Information received from Rob Terrill.

