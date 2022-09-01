Cardington VB falls to Big Walnut in four sets

Staff Report

The Cardington volleyball team fell at Big Walnut in four sets Wednesday. Scores were 25-19, 16-25, 17-25 and 16-25.

“Just wasn’t our night,” said head coach Ryan Treese. “Had a lot of energy in the first set and it fizzed out. We battled really tough again with another D1 school on our schedule. Still have two left, also! We were also without starting outside Payton Goodman, who went down in warm-ups against Danville. Hopefully getting her back next Wednesday for Northmor.”

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS