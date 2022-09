Staff Report

The Highland soccer team fell at Ontario by an 11-1 margin Monday.

Ontario scored seven goals in the first half to take a commanding lead. The Scots scored early in the second half, when passes by Patrick Bracken and Caleb Hunter led to a Zane Sheets’ goal; however, the team would not be able to claw back into the contest.

