Highland golfers see action

Staff Report

The Highland boys’ golf team fell at Clear Fork by a 173-189 margin.

Leading the Scots was Emerson Grassbaugh. He was match medalist with a round of 36.

Highland Lady Scots

The Highland girls’ golf team was edged by Northmor 213-216 at Twin Lakes.

CeCi Grassbaugh led the Scots by shooting 45. Mallory Jones followed with a round of 51, while Guinevere Jackson shot 57 and Maddie Tack followed with a score of 63.

Northmor’s scores were not available.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS