MG football hosting Military Appreciation Night Friday

Mount Gilead EV Schools and football program proudly support the men and women of our Armed Forces. Once again this year, they are proud to host a Military Appreciation Night, this Friday, Sept. 2, during their home opener match-up against Elgin.

All veterans and active duty members of the military will be admitted – free of charge – by signing in at the pass gate (located by the main gate) with military identification. This generous contribution is courtesy of the Mount Gilead football program and applies to both Mount Gilead and Elgin fans.

“It is our very small token of thanks for the time you have given, or are giving, to make the United States a place where we can enjoy these Friday nights playing the game we love,” remarked MG varsity football coach Mike Reid.

To further honor those who have served, the team will don stickers displaying the insignia of the 112th Engineer Battalion of the Ohio National Guard on their helmets.

After stormy weather earlier this summer set-back progress to the field surface, MG’s football teams are ready and eager to play on their home field.

“We’re very appreciative of the hard work that has been completed by our contractors to provide our student athletes and band members with an exceptional surface to compete and play on,” said Mt. Gilead EV Schools Superintendent Dr. Zack Howard. “ We think that the stadium experience at events will be vastly improved for our families, fans, and visitors and one that our community richly deserves.”

Information received from Kelly Hand.

