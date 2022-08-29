Northmor FB picks up second win

The Northmor football team rallied from an early deficit to win 28-20 at South Central and improve to 2-0.

The Golden Knights trailed 13-0 late in the second quarter thanks to a pair of scoring passes from Brandon Mitchell to Isaac Blair, but scored 14 points in the final two minutes of the half to lead by one.

Max Lower scored on a nine-yard run and Caleb Schnuerer added the extra point to get Northmor on the board. The team would then beat the buzz with a 23-yard touchdown pass from A.J. Bower to Lower. Schnuerer’s PAT gave Northmor a 14-13 lead.

South Central regained the advantage on Mitchell’s third scoring pass of the night, but a two-yard touchdown run by Lower gave Northmor a slim 21-20 lead by the end of the period. They would then add seven more points in the fourth quarter thanks to a 13-yard run by Paul Cramer to take an eight-point lead, which they maintained the rest of the way.

Bower completed 7-of-15 passes for 140 yards. Hunter Fulk had four catches for 88 yards, while Lower had two for 35. The senior back added 82 yards on the ground, while Cramer finished with 60 and Bower had 38.

Highland Scots

Highland couldn’t maintain a slim lead against Triway in the fourth quarter, as their opponents finished with 14 points in that period to top the Scots 26-14.

The Scots (1-1) trailed 6-0 after an early Triway touchdown, but got scoring runs of one and 39 yards by Dane Nauman to move in front 14-6 in the early minutes of the second quarter. Triway would close within two after scoring in the final minute of the half, though.

The score would remain 14-12 until the final period, when the home team scored a pair of touchdowns in a 30-second span to stun the Scots.

Nauman led the team with 136 yards rushing and 18 receiving. Kolton Stover hit on 12-of-21 passes for 85 yards. Zach Schmidt and Hayden Kline combined for eight catches and 63 yards of that total.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead fell to 1-1 in football after suffering a 26-6 loss at Upper Sandusky on Friday.

The Rams scored touchdowns in both of the first two quarters and added another early in the third period to lead 20-0. MG responded with a 28-yard run by Matthew Bland to close within 14 points, but Upper scored again late in the quarter to move back in front by 20.

Bland ran for 193 yards and threw for 122 more on 7-of-17 passing. Garrett George added 46 on the ground, while Owen High caught three passes for 71 yards. Both team had nearly the same yardage — 370-361 in favor of Upper — but three Indian turnovers proved costly.

“Overall, I felt our defense played very well, especially considering some of the tough spots our turnovers put us in,” said head coach Mike Reid. “We lost the turnover battle. We laid the ball down twice and threw and interception. We don’t win very often when we don’t take care of the ball. Tonight’s game gave us plenty to work on, but it gave us a lot to build on, as well. I’m proud of our boys and I know they want to get back after it this week as we set our focus on the Elgin Comets.”

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

