Northmor boys win at CC; MG boys second at Seneca East

Staff Report

The Northmor boys picked up another cross country invitational victory on Saturday when they won the 13-team Colonel Crawford Invitational.

Northmor finished with 51 points, while second-place Pleasant had 74. The Golden Knights were led by race winner Ryan Lehman, who finished in 16:29.33. Lucas Weaver took third in 16:56.76 and David Blunk was 10th in 17:48.93. Bryce Cooper ran 18th in 18:29.87 and Connor Radojcsics placed 19th in 18:32.39, while Elliot Wall finished 27th in 18:50.42 and Ethan Amens took 42nd in 19:40.97.

Also, Thomas Keen was 45th, Levi Hunter was 48th, Parker Brown was 60th, Dane Creswell was 74th and Dylan Normant was 99th.

Cardington took seventh in the race with 203 points. Aidan Reitmire finished 11th in 17:52.27 to lead the team. A.J. Brehm placed 32nd in 19:09.71, Brandon Elliot-Hughes finished 51st in 20:35.05 and Brayden Rammelsberg ran 57th in 20:53.08. Isaac Dela Cruz placed 67th in 21:58.21, Ryan Clinger claimed 71st in 22:07.82 and Brayden Lackey was 96th in 27:41.35.

Gilead Christian ran, but didn’t have a full team. Seth Bertram took 38th in 19:30.32, while Joseph Bossard finished 62nd in 21:17.43 and Timothy Jeane ran 110th in 43:02.

In the girls’ race, Northmor took second to Colonel Crawford in a nine-team race, finishing with 79 points. Kate Lehman led the way, running fifth in 21:07.31. Natalie Hunter claimed 11th in 21:35.85 and Ryann Brinkman took 17th in 22:07.6. Lyla Bishop ran 36th in 24:18.4, Hannah Kanagy placed 38th in 24:33.6, Sarah Abrams placed 40th in 24:40.6 and Maizy Brinkman claimed 47th in 25:06.29.

Also, Shelby Cooper was 55th, Kelbie Kightlinger was 59th, Anna Booher was 68th, Harley Barler was 69th, Ella Creswell was 70th and Katie Statler was 85th.

Cardington competed without a full team. Loey Hallabrin was third with a time of 20:14.34 and Magi Hallabrin finished 10th in 21:21.75. Also, Morgan White took 21st in 22:25.95 and Gracie Meade claimed 23rd in 22:43.73.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead competed at the Seneca East Tiger Classic on Saturday, running in the Orange races.

The boys’ team took second out of 21 teams, with their total of 55 points only putting them behind Ottawa Hills (36). Will Baker finished second in 16:00.5, while Parker Bartlett was third in 16:23 and Reed Supplee picked up sixth in 16:36.2. Aaron Gannon finished 19th in 17:23.9 and Owen Hershner was 25th in 17:45.9. Nathan Smith ran 44th in 18:22.5, while Cole Hershner placed 53rd in 18:44.

Also, Luke Fraizer was 72nd, Quade Harris was 109th, Joshua Davis was 116th, Tommy Emberg was 130th, Gage Baker was 137th, Ryan Swalley was 138th, Samuel Baer was 141st, Wyatt Mowry was 155th, Abram Newson was 161st, Nolan Hershner was 166th, Landon Spoon was 201st, Collin Gabriel was 202nd, Josh Burnaugh was 209th, Trinton McCarty was 241st, Carson Mowery was 255th and Gavin Keller was 263rd.

In the 21-team girls’ race, Mount Gilead finished eighth. Kimberly Staley led the team by placing 26th in 21:33.2. Haley Pfeifer took 37th in 22:05.5, Karley Wallace finished 63rd in 23:19.5 and Danielle Pohlkotte was 65th in 23:22.6. Ava Baker ran 72nd in 23:39.9, Tatum Neal placed 77th in 23:52.4 and Madilyn Elson finished 110th in 25:09.8.

Also, Grace Shipman was 115th, Rebeka Clark was 170th and Lexi Fox was 210th.

