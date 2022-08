Staff Report

On Saturday, the Highland girls’ golf team took 11th place in the Fredericktown Invitational — the first of three 18-hole matches the team will compete in this fall.

CeCi Grassbaugh broke the score record for 18 holes by shooting 83. Her score gave her seventh place overall in the competition.

