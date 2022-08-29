Cardington VB second in home invite; Highland wins at Jonathan Alder

Staff Report

The Cardington volleyball team claimed second place on Saturday when the team hosted the Pirate Invitational.

In the first round, the Pirates defeated Worthington Christian by scores of 25-18 and 25-20. They followed that up by beating Bishop Ready 25-10, 25-11. In the finals, they were edged by Newark 24-26, 25-19 and 19-25. Head coach Ryan Treese noted that Newark had a definite size advantage with four or five six-foot players.

Cadie Long finished with a total of 47 digs on the day, including 20 against Newark. Audrey Brininger now is 17 kills away from 1000 for her career, while Jadine Mills surpassed the 1000-assist mark despite last year being her first as a full-time setter.

Highland Scots

Highland volleyball won a marathon match against host Jonathan Alder on Saturday. Scores were 22-25, 23-25, 25-14, 25-16 and 15-5.

Kameron Stover tallied 27 kills and 17 digs in the decision, while Larsen Terrill finished with 41 assists, 21 digs and seven kills. Brooke Schott added nine kills and four blocks, Zoya Winkelfoos contributed five aces and seven kills and Camryn Miller finished with 21 digs and nine assists.

