The Highland boys’ golf team picked up in first MOAC victory in nearly two years by defeating visiting River Valley by a 162-169 margin.

The Scots were led by Emerson Grassbaugh’s 36. Dillon Gilland shot a personal best 39. Both Cody Yurkovich and Ranger Steck contributed to the team score, while Jayden Collins and Quentin Miller also competed on the varsity level against the Vikings.

