On Wednesday, the Highland girls’ golf team was topped by host Ontario by a 200-214 score.

The Lady Scots were led by CeCi Grassbaugh’s score of 42. Head coach David Ware noted that it was an even match throughout the afternoon.

“We still need to focus on reading the greens and aligning putts,” he said.

