Highland picked up another win in girls’ golf on Monday when they traveled to Clear Fork and took a 197-208 decision.

CeCi Grassbaugh earned medalist honors for the second time this year after shooting 38. Bailey Alexander followed with a personal best 49. Mallory Jones shot 51 and Guinevere Jackson shot 59. Also, Piper Dabbert scored her first points of the season.

