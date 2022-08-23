BV boys’ soccer pulls away from Highland

Staff Report

Highland boys’ soccer couldn’t keep up with host Buckeye Valley on Monday in a 6-2 loss.

The first half was evenly played. After the Barons took a 1-0 lead, the Scots tied things up on a Dylan Thomas penalty kick. BV would go back in front 2-1, but Thomas connected with Zane Sheets to keep the score knotted.

However, Buckeye Valley scored shortly before the half to regain the lead and then controlled the second half to add to their lead and wind up on top by four.

