Northmor boys win title at home invitational

The Northmor boys’ cross country team won the Northmor Invitational on Monday, finishing with a total of 63 points to beat nine other teams. The Lady Golden Knights took second to Fredericktown by a 62-68 margin in an eight-team meet.

Ryan Lehman took second overall to pace Northmor in the boys’ race. His time was 17:15.53. Lucas Weaver placed seventh in 18:54.78, while Connor Radojcsics ran 18th in 19:45.68. David Blunk placed 19th in 19:52.73 and Elliot Wall was 20th in 19:54.45. Bryce Cooper took 27th in 20:21.69, while Levi Hunter finished 31st in 20:33.38.

Also, Ethan Amens was 32nd, Thomas Keen was 41st, Dane Creswell was 69th, Parker Brown was 86th and Dylan Normant was 98th.

For the Northmor girls, Kate Lehman led the way, placing fifth in 21:57.78. Natalie Hunter took seventh with a time of 22:17.08 and Ryann Brinkman was 12th in 23:18.2. Sarah Abrams claimed 22nd in 25:20.36 and Shelby Cooper took 30th in 26:03.03, while Maizy Brinkman finished 31st in 26:08.09 and Lyla Bishop ran 35th in 26:39.58.

Also, Hannah Kanagy was 36th, Briez Abrams was 37th, Ella Creswell was 49th, Katie Statler was 56th, Anna Booher was 57th, Kelbie Kightlinger was 58th and Harley Barler was 67th.

Both Highland teams finished fourth at Northmor.

The girls were led by Lauren Garber, who ran eighth in 22:21.59. Shelby Conley took 17th in 24:25.77 and Kindylle Mallow ran 19th in 24:38.01. Riley Matthews was 26th in 25:42.06, Katelyn Schade took 32nd in 26:20.99 and Abbie Pruett placed 42nd in 27:50.44, while Brooklyn Damron was 53rd in 28:35.3.

Also, Morgan Snider was 54th, Cara Chamberlain was 60th, Audrey Weaver was 75th, Allison Minkos was 78th, Lizzie Beck was 79th and Skylar White was 80th.

The boys’ team was led by Joel Roberts, who was eighth in 19:06.11. Cael Gilmore following in 11th with a time of 19:15.59, while Hunter Bolton placed 16th in 19:37.97 and Brendan Lester was 21st in 20:00.38. Grath Garee placed 23rd in 20:11.34, Matthew Miller ran 25th in 20:12.76 and Caleb Wetzel took 37th in 20:51.86.

Also, Daniel Grandstaff was 44th, Jacob Garber was 48th, Konner Blaney was 50th, Henry Spence was 53rd, Corban Benedict was 60th, Grant Jennings was 67th, Cash LaFever was 81st, Chase Jordan was 84th, Harken Peck was 87th, Justin Berthold was 88th and Micah McLeod was 92nd.

