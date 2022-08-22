Sports Calendar

Wednesday, Aug. 24

• East Knox at Cardington, boys’ golf, 9 a.m.

• Mount Gilead at Northmor, boys’ golf, 2:30 p.m.

• Highland at Ontario, girls’ golf, 3:15 p.m.

• Northmor at Centerburg, girls’ golf, 4 p.m.

Thursday, Aug. 25

• River Valley at Highland, boys’ golf, 4 p.m.

• Highland at Ontario, volleyball, 7 p.m.

Friday, Aug. 26

• Cardington at Elgin, football, 7 p.m.

• Highland at Triway, football, 7 p.m.

• Mount Gilead at Upper Sandusky, football, 7 p.m.

• Northmor at South Central, football, 7 p.m.

Saturday, Aug. 27

• Highland and Northmor at Fredericktown Inv., girls’ golf, 8:30 a.m.

• Mount Gilead at Seneca East, cross country, 8:30 a.m.

• Cardington and Northmor at Colonel Crawford Inv., cross country, 9 a.m.

• Highland at Newark Catholic Inv., cross country, 9 a.m.

• Cardington Inv., volleyball, 9 a.m.

• Northmor at Big Walnut, volleyball, 9 a.m.

• Gilead Christian at Temple Christian tr, volleyball, 10 a.m.

• Highland at Jonathan Alder, volleyball, 10 a.m.

• Lakewood at Highland: boys’ soccer, 5 p.m.; girls’ soccer, 7 p.m.

Monday, Aug. 29

• Cardington at Northmor, boys’ golf, 3 p.m.

• Highland at Ontario, boys’ soccer, 5 p.m.

• Ontario at Highland, girls’ soccer, 5 p.m.

• Gilead Christian at Gospel Haven, volleyball, 6 p.m.

• Clear Fork at Mount Gilead, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.

Tuesday, Aug. 30

• Highland at Clear Fork, boys’ golf, 4 p.m.

• Highland at Northmor, girls’ golf, 4:45 p.m.

• Danville at Cardington, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.

• Centerburg at Mount Gilead, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.

• Northmor at East Knox, volleyball, 6:30 p.m.

• Pleasant at Highland, volleyball, 7 p.m.