Northmor, MG win big in FB openers

Northmor rode a dominating first-half performance to a 45-0 win over visiting Elgin on Friday.

In opening their football season 1-0, the Golden Knights scored three touchdowns in the opening 12 minutes of action. A.J. Bower opened the game with a 29-yard touchdown pass to Hunter Fulk and Max Lower scored on runs of one and seven yards.

Bower added a 56-yard scoring pass to Jaxson Wenger in the second quarter, while Lower got his third score of the day, this time from three yards off. Also, Caleb Schnuerer, who also was perfect on six PAT tries, hit a 25-yard field goal.

Northmor added one more touchdown in the fourth quarter, as Bower hit Fulk for 20 yards.

The Golden Knights held a 398-100 advantage in total yardage. Lower tallied 171 yards on the ground, while Bower completed all nine of his passes for 163 yards, with Fulk catching five balls for 69 of that total.

Mount Gilead Indians

Mount Gilead held visiting Ridgedale to only 44 yards, while amassing 450 of their own in cruising to a 56-0 victory.

All of the Indian points were scored in the first half. On their first drive, Garrett George scored on a 24-yard run. After an Owen High interceptions, MG struck quickly on an 80-yard run, also by George. George would add scoring runs of 41 and 29 yards, while quarterback Matthew Bland added a seven-yard touchdown.

In the second quarter, George had touchdowns of 29 and 24 yards and Bland scored on a 14-yard run. Bland added four two-point conversions and George finished with two more.

“I am really pleased with how our boys prepared this week,” said head coach Mike Reid. “And again tonight, they came out with a real businesslike approach. Garrett ran the ball hard tonight and Matthew did a great job running the offense. Most importantly, the boys up front created some huge seams for our guys to run in. Everything starts up front and our boys in the trenches really got after it tonight. Defensively, I was very proud of our guys’ execution of their assignments. They were well prepared by our defensive staff and really didn’t give our opponents very much at all tonight.”

George finished with 285 yards on the ground, while Bland added 67. Bland also had a 41-yard completion to High.

Cardington Pirates

Cardington struggled in their season-opening football game against visiting Fairbanks, falling by a 43-6 margin.

The Pirates scored on a touchdown run by quarterback Kaiden Beach in the first quarter and only faced a 14-6 deficit after that period of play. However, Fairbanks scored 15 points in the second period to open up a 29-6 advantage and then added two more touchdowns in the fourth to continue pulling away.

Beach ran for 106 yards and also completed three passes for 62 more. Greg Donaldson had two catches for 69 yards.

Cardington falls to Fairbanks

Staff Report

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS