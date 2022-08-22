Cardington and Highland win Saturday volleyball matches

Cardington opened its volleyball season with a straight-sets win over Northridge on Saturday. The scores were 25-14, 25-12 and 25-15.

As a team, the Pirates mustered 46 kills, with Audrey Brininger finishing with 17 and Maddie Linkous adding 10. Jadine Mills finished with four kills and 37 assists and Cadie Long added 17 digs.

Head coach Ryan Treese noted that the team will have to work on serving and become more aggressive at that facet of the game.

Highland Scots

Highland traveled to Big Walnut on Saturday and picked up a 25-21, 25-21, 18-25, 26-24 win over their opponents in their first volleyball match of the 2022 season.

The team trailed late in all four sets, but were able to rally in three of them to start the season 1-0. Kameron Stover tallied 14 kills, while Larsen Terrill contributed nine kills and 24 assists. Camryn Miller had 19 digs and Alexis Eusey added 15 more. Also, Zoya Winkelfoos had seven kills, six assists and 14 digs and Brooke Schott finished with six kills and two blocks.

Staff Report

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS