Highland girls’ golf earns second straight win

By Rob Hamilton

Highland made it two in a row in girls’ golf on Thursday by topping Galion by a 218-239 margin. Recording the team score for the Scots were CeCi Grassbaugh, Mallory Jones, Guinevere Jackson and Stevie Asher.

Highland Scots

Highland’s boys’ golf team fell in another close match on Thursday, as Fredericktown earned a 165-173 decision.

The Scots were led by Ranger Steck, Dillon Gilland, Cody Yurkovich and a personal best for freshman Jayden Collins.

