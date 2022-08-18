Highland girls’ golf tops Clear Fork

By Rob Hamilton

The Highland girls’ golf team won its first match of the year, topping Clear Fork by a 193-221 score on Wednesday.

The Lady Scots were led by CeCi Grassbaugh, who set a new program record with a round of 39. Guinevere Jackson had a personal best of 49, while Mallory Jones shot 50 and Stevie Asher shot 55 on the day.

Highland Scots

Highland earned its best golf score of the year against Shelby on Wednesday in a match they lost by a 153-166 score.

The locals were led by Ranger Steck, who shot 39. Emerson Grassbaugh finished with 40 strokes, while Dillion Gilland scored 43 and Cody Yurkovich shot 44. Also, Jayden Collins shot 47 and Quentin Miller rounded out the varsity performance.

