Mount Gilead graduate Fisher to wrestle for Otterbein

Isaiah Fisher plans to continue his wrestling career after high school.

The Mount Gilead graduate will compete for Otterbein University, where he also will major in allied health. Fisher noted that he found the Otterbein program to be something he wanted to join.

“The wrestling family felt really close and I’ll grow really well there,” he said.

Fisher didn’t find the act of choosing his school to be a tough one.

“It was pretty simple,” he said. “I guess it took a couple months, but that was mainly me waiting for wrestling to be over to decide.”

For him, the main decision was simply whether he wanted to involve athletics in his collegiate choice.

“I had planned to go to technical college,” Fisher explained. “I figured out that I really love wrestling and want to keep doing it.”

In high school, Fisher advanced through sectionals to districts as both a junior and senior. He noted that one thing he is looking to do in college is continue improving on the mat.

“I want to continue to grow and become a better wrestler because of better competition.”

He added that the big challenge in moving to college from high school will be to balance everything — something that he hopes his mindset will help him to do.

“I think I have a very straight-forward mindset,” he said. “I try to chase as much as I can.”

Fisher is looking forward to meeting new friends at Otterbein. He said that the time he spent with teammates — particularly during football season — ranked among his best moments while at Mount Gilead.

“The football memories and late at night, hanging out with the football guys,” he said.

Mount Gilead graduate Isaiah Fisher signed to wrestle for Otterbein University. Pictured above are (front row, l-r): stepmother Samantha Brust, father Cory Fisher, Isaiah Fisher, mother Amy Sponseller and sister Shelba Fisher. In the back is MG wrestling coach Mike Williamson. https://www.morrowcountysentinel.com/wp-content/uploads/sites/29/2022/08/web1_fishersigning-1.jpg Mount Gilead graduate Isaiah Fisher signed to wrestle for Otterbein University. Pictured above are (front row, l-r): stepmother Samantha Brust, father Cory Fisher, Isaiah Fisher, mother Amy Sponseller and sister Shelba Fisher. In the back is MG wrestling coach Mike Williamson. Courtesy Photo

By Rob Hamilton [email protected]

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS