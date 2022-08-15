Highland boys edged in soccer opener

The Highland boys’ soccer team opened its season at home against Hamilton Township on Friday. The Scots fell by a 2-1 margin.

After finding themselves in a 1-0 hole after the first half, Highland battled back in the second half, getting a goal by Zane Sheets off an assist from Dylan Thomas with 19 minutes remaining. Unfortunately for Highland, they would surrender a second goal with about eight minutes to go and would not be able to get back on the board.

Goalie Ben Evans had 13 saves in the contest for the Scots.

By Rob Hamilton [email protected]

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807. Connect with him on Twitter at @SportsMCS

