The Highland girls’ golf team competed on Thursday against Centerburg, falling by a 178-205 margin. Ceci Grassbaugh scored 41 to lead the team, while Mallory Jones added a score of 50. Stevie Asher recorded a 54 and Guinevere Jackson shot 59.

