By Rob Hamilton

Emerson Grassbaugh helped lead Highland’s boys’ golf team to a fourth place finish in the nine-team Galion Invitational on Wednesday. Their team score was 353.

Grassbaugh paced the Scots with a round of 77. Dillon Gilland followed him by shooting 87. Also scoring in the tournament were Ranger Steck (90) and Cody Yurkovich (99)

