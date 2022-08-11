Facts and figures for local football rivalries

Cardington vs. Mount Gilead

• Last year’s game was the 77th meeting between the two schools since Mount Gilead beat the Pirates twice back in 1909.

• The schools have met every year since Cardington resurrected their football program in 1947. In that time, Cardington has a 39-35 advantage, while the teams have tied once. Overall, the Pirates have a narrow 39-37-1 lead with Cardington holding a two-game winning streak after last year’s 22-20 contest.

• During the series, both schools have had seven-game winning streaks once. Cardington won every game from 1955-61 and Mount Gilead took every game between 1979-85.

• Cardington was undefeated from 1950-61, going 11-0-1.

• Cardington’s biggest win in the series was a 61-0 triumph in 1989. Mount Gilead won 62-6 in 1971 and 70-16 in 1972, the latter being the second-best single-game point total in Indian football history.

• Both teams also are nearly equal in points scored throughout the years. Mount Gilead has scored 1479 points in the series, an average of 19.2 points a game. Cardington has scored 1485 points, an average of 19.3 points a game.

• Mount Gilead has won nine games by shutout, the most recent occurring in 1984. Cardington also has recorded nine shutouts, most recently in 1998.

Highland vs. Northmor

• Last year marked the 56th game in the series. The teams first met in 1963, with Highland winning by a 16-8 margin.

• After playing in 1965 and 1967, the teams began playing every year from 1969 through 2021, after which Highland left the KMAC to move back to the MOAC.

• The Scots hold a 37-16-3 advantage in the series, currently holding a two-game win streak after claiming a 38-7 decision last year.

• Highland has two winning streaks of 10 years — both from 1996 to 2005 and from 2007 to 2016. The Knights hold two three-game winning streaks. They won every game from 1969-71 and 1980-82.

• Highland’s biggest win in the series was a 55-0 decision in 1999. The Knights picked up a 48-0 win in 1969.

• The Scots have earned 1255 points against Northmor, an average of 22.4 per game. Northmor has scored 833 points for an average of 14.9 per game.

• Highland has tallied six shutouts in the series, most recently in 2012. Northmor has eight shutouts to their name, with the most recent occurring in 1994. These figures include a 0-0 tie in 1976.

Cardington vs. Highland

• Last year’s game was the 59th meeting between the two schools since Highland beat the Pirates 51-12 in 1963. With Highland moving from the KMAC back to the MOAC, the two teams will not play in 2022.

• After winning 45-26 last year, the Scots hold a 36-23 edge in the series and have a one-game winning streak over the Pirates.

• Highland’s eight-game winning streak over Cardington from 2003-10 is their longest in the history of the rivalry between the teams. Cardington also had an eight-game streak which lasted from 1988 to 1995.

• Highland topped the Pirates 74-20 in 2013, with that 54-point win their largest margin of victory against Cardington. Cardington’s biggest win was a 44-0 decision in 1966.

• Highland has scored 1313 points against the Pirates, an average of 22.3 per game. Cardington has scored 1000, an average of 16.9 points.

• The Scots have won six games by shutouts, with their most recent happening in 2012. Cardington has seven shutout wins.

Mount Gilead vs. Northmor

• After not playing each other in 2020, due to a COVID-19 outbreak shortening Mount Gilead’s season to four games, in 2021, they played the 53rd contest between the two schools since Mount Gilead earned a 6-0 win over the Knights in 1968.

• The Indians currently hold a 34-19 lead in the series despite losing 49-16 in 2021 for their fourth-straight defeat against the Knights.

• Mount Gilead’s longest winning streak was eight games. The Indians won every game from 1968 through 1975, outscoring Northmor 184-43 in that span. Northmor’s longest is their current four-game streak from 2017-19 and 2021. They also did win four of the five games taking place from 1976-80 and from 1987-91.

• Mount Gilead’s biggest win in the series was 2011’s 57-0 decision. The 48-13 win by Northmor in 2005 is their widest margin of victory over the Indians.

• The Indians have scored 1077 points, averaging 20.3 points per game. Northmor has picked up 850 points, an average of 16 points per game.

• Mount Gilead has tallied nine shutout wins, with the last being their game in 2011. Northmor has shut out the Indians four times, most recently in 2007.

Highland vs. Mount Gilead

• Last year’s match-up was the 59th between the two schools since Mount Gilead earned a 28-6 win over the Scots in 1963. With Highland moving from the KMAC back to the MOAC, the two teams are not playing in 2022.

• Currently with a 17-game winning streak, Highland holds an overall 34-24-1 lead in the series.

• Mount Gilead’s longest winning streak was seven games. The Indians won every game from 1971-77. Highland currently possesses a school-best 17-game winning streak against the Indians.

• Highland was 9-1-1 from 1981-91. Mount Gilead was 12-1 from 1965-77.

• Mount Gilead’s biggest win over the Scots was a 44-0 triumph in 1973. Highland’s 58-0 win in 2018’s contest is their best showing in the series.

• Highland has picked up 1369 points, an average of 23.2 points per game. The Indians have scored 1109 points, averaging 18.8 points per game.

• Highland has shut out the Indians 10 times, with the most recent coming last year. Mount Gilead has earned five shutouts, including their most recent one in 2004.

Cardington vs. Northmor

• Last year’s match-up was the 54th between the two schools since the Knights picked up a 14-0 win over Cardington in 1968.

• Due to winning 21-14 last year, Northmor has a one-game streak over Cardington entering this season. The Golden Knights currently hold a slim 28-25-1 advantage in the series.

• Northmor won six straight games between 1974-78, including two wins in 1977. Cardington won all seven games from 1988-94.

• Northmor’s biggest win in the series was a 54-0 victory in 2006. Cardington picked up a 48-0 win in 1988.

• The Golden Knights have tallied 1033 points, an average of 19.1 points per game. Cardington has scored a total of 1079 points, an average of 20 points per game.

• Northmor also has recorded nine shutouts of the Pirates, including their most recent in 2008. Cardington has four shutouts to their credit, with 2010’s game being the most recent. These figures include a 0-0 tie in 1972.

