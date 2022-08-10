Golf season starts for local teams

By Rob Hamilton

Competing in the Bucyrus Elks Invitational on Monday, the Northmor golf team finished in ninth place, while Cardington took 12th.

The Golden Knights, who finished with 395 shots, were led by Grant Bentley’s round of 80. Cooper Thomas shot 92, while Drew Hammond had a round of 103. Also, Caiden Martinez finished with 120 shots and Ryan Diehl had 123.

The Pirates had a team total of 471. Silas Horton shot 100 and Lane Hughes had a round of 113. Carter Ramoneta scored 131 and Logan Reynolds finished with a score of 149.

Also competing was Mount Gilead’s Steven Street. He finished with a round of 77.

Highland Lady Scots

The Highland girls’ golf team opened its season on Tuesday at Pleasant.

The Spartans won by a 176-213 score in the match. Leading the Scots was CeCi Grassbaugh, who scored 42. Both Mallory Jones and Guinevere Jackson shot 55. Maddie Tack had a round of 61, while Stevie Asher scored 66 and Bailey Alexander finished with 67 shots.

Rob Hamilton can be reached at 419-946-3010, ext. 1807.